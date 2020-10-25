Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Freeze Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Public Safety Power Shutoffs expected to be widespread

Elissa Harrington reports.

BERKELEY, Calif. - Frank Tapia lives up in the Berkeley hills on a narrow road with one way in and one way out. Sunday morning, Tapia packed up his car with his most important items. His neighborhood is expected to lose power for PG&E’s public safety power shutoff. This is also one of the places the city of Berkeley encouraged to pre-evacuate because of wildfire danger.

”I’m going to pack my car, my wife’s going to pack her car. So if we have to leave we are gone,” said Tapia. “If a fire were to happen it would be pretty scary around here.”

Not everyone on his street is leaving.  John Stenzel is among a group of hills residents who will stay, and keep an eye on the neighborhood to watch for any hazards like downed trees. They even marked exit routes on the ground in case the road ends up blocked and people are forced evacuate on foot.

“We divvied up the hill and we will stay observant, keep in touch with text and walkie-talkies. If nothing happens great. If they over-forecast this, great.  But I’m ready,” said Stenzel. “I’m going to go to Peets get some more coffee and stock up so I can stay up all night.”

Berkeley’s Mayor Jesse Arreguin explained the city took the unprecedented measure of urging some residents to leave their homes because of the severe weather and because they want to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

Arreguin said, “In the event of a fire we don’t want people to get stuck. We don’t want difficulty for people to evacuate.”

He urged people to prepare a go-bag, study evacuation routes, and make sure cell phones are charged. “We wouldn’t take this measure unless we thought there was a real risk to the safety of our community,” said Arreguin.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District also advised residents in high-risk areas to consider relocating to a safe place ahead of the severe weather event.