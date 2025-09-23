Forget pumpkin spice! The North Bay has the real deal with these pumpkin patches

Pumpkin patches are coming to the North Bay this fall
PETALUMA, Calif. - This weekend, plenty of pumpkin patches premiere in California and across the nation. KTVU had the pleasure of pursuing them from Petaluma to Napa.
Some pumpkin history
The backstory:
Mesoamericans from Mexico and Central America have cultivated gourds and pumpkins for 10,000 years. In the 1800s, Irish immigrants taught Americans how to carve them just like they did with turnips in Ireland.
Popular pumpkin patches
William Wilcox's Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch, now in its 44th year, is the North Bay’s first pumpkin patch to open this year. Come Saturday, many more will open around the state.
Shady Lane is a simple, quaint, old-school patch designed for families with little kids, school children and school field trips. "We're more about nice scenery and photos and the family atmosphere where kids can play, younger kids can play. There's no entry fee," said Wilcox, Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch's second-generation owner.
The pint-sized pyramid and maze are just right for toddlers and adolescents. "My dad always wanted to keep it old school and like I said, we don't have bounce houses and stuff," said Wilcox.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Pronzini Pumpkin Patch is a major production for folks of all ages, by the man who has been selling Christmas trees in the North Bay for 62 years, making people happy.
Yeah, it's all about the kids and school bus loads that come through here every Monday to Friday. They spend 4 or 5 hours here because we have live music and there's so much to do here," said John Pronzini, head of the Pronzini Petaluma family.
Just one of the things to do: the Haunted Trail, a circus-style chamber of horrors in a creek bed, especially scary at night.
"This year it's a camp theme, kind of like a haunted campground," said Lyndsey McAllister, the Pronzini Pumpkin Patch manager.
As you walk, you'll encounter quicksand, especially disturbing in the dark. In the library, you can keep up on your light bleeding. Or, you can pick up a slab of mystery meat at the butchery. Or, have a little scream time.
Saturday kicks off five weeks of pumpkin patching around the Bay Area, and many folks like to hit several of them on weekends.
Get out there and enjoy
There are at least nine pumpkin patches in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties alone.
Pumpkin Patches & Mazes
- Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch3100 Golden Gate Dr, Napa, CA 94558(707) 224-2575stanlylanesmokehousedeli.comWeekdays 10 am–5:30 pm Weekends, 9 am–6 pm weekdays
- Nicasio Valley Pumpkin Patch — Nicasio5300 Nicasio Valley Road (1/4 mile north of Nicasio square)Nicasio 94946(415) 662-9100www.nicasiovalleypumpkinpatch.netOpening day September 26, 2025Weekdays 10AM-4PMWeekends 10:AM-6PM
- Grossi Family Farm Pumpkin Patch — Novato3666 Novato BoulevardNovato 94947(707) 888-5607grossifamilyfarm.comOpen starting September 27, 2025Wednesday–Friday, 12–5:30 pm, Saturday & Sunday, 10 am–5:30 pm
- Honor System Pumpkin Patch at Marin Country Mart — Larkspur2257 Larkspur Landing CircleLarkspur 94939(415) 461-5715marincountrymart.comOpen in October, all day every day
- Pronzini Farms Pumpkin Patch — Petaluma3795 Adobe Road,Petaluma 94952(707) 778-3871www.pronzinifarms.comOpening day September 27, 2025Monday–Thursday, 11 am–6 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–6:30 pm; Halloween (Thursday, October 31), 11 am–4 pm
- Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze550 Stony Point RdPetaluma 94952www.petalumapumpkinpatch.comOpens Friday, September 19, 2025Sunday–Thursday, 10 am–6 pm, Friday & Saturday, 10 am–10 pm
- Mickelson Pumpkin Patch — Petaluma5495 Redwood HighwayPetaluma 94952(707) 490-8088www.mickelsonpumpkinpatch.comOpens: September 20–November 2, 2025Sunday–Thursday, 9 am–8 pm; Friday & Saturday, 9 am–10 pm
- Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch5157 Stony Point Road (at Rohnert Park Expressway)Santa Rosa(707) 331-6653santarosapumpkinpatch.comOpen daily starting Saturday, September 27, 2025Monday–Thursday 11 am–7 pm, Friday 11 am–9 pm, Saturday 9 am–9 pm, Sunday 9 am–8 pm, Halloween 9 am–6 pm
- Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch — Santa Rosa3800 Walker AvenueSanta Rosa 95407(707) 228-3085www.muelrathspumpkins.comOpen daily September 27–October 31, 202510 am–6 pm daily
- Larson Family Winery Pumpkin Patch — Sonoma23355 Millerick RoadSonoma CA 95476(707) 938-3031Open during OctoberThursday–Sunday, 11 am–5 pm
- Papa's Pumpkin Patch — Sebastopol13110 Occidental RoadSebastopol 95472(707) 874-9070Open daily in October, 9 am–4 pm
There may well be more!!!