Forget pumpkin spice! The North Bay has the real deal with these pumpkin patches

This weekend, plenty of pumpkin patches premiere in California and across the nation. KTVU had the pleasure of pursuing them from Petaluma to Napa.

Some pumpkin history

The backstory:

Mesoamericans from Mexico and Central America have cultivated gourds and pumpkins for 10,000 years. In the 1800s, Irish immigrants taught Americans how to carve them just like they did with turnips in Ireland.

Popular pumpkin patches

William Wilcox's Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch, now in its 44th year, is the North Bay’s first pumpkin patch to open this year. Come Saturday, many more will open around the state.

Shady Lane is a simple, quaint, old-school patch designed for families with little kids, school children and school field trips. "We're more about nice scenery and photos and the family atmosphere where kids can play, younger kids can play. There's no entry fee," said Wilcox, Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch's second-generation owner.

The pint-sized pyramid and maze are just right for toddlers and adolescents. "My dad always wanted to keep it old school and like I said, we don't have bounce houses and stuff," said Wilcox.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Pronzini Pumpkin Patch is a major production for folks of all ages, by the man who has been selling Christmas trees in the North Bay for 62 years, making people happy.

Yeah, it's all about the kids and school bus loads that come through here every Monday to Friday. They spend 4 or 5 hours here because we have live music and there's so much to do here," said John Pronzini, head of the Pronzini Petaluma family.

Just one of the things to do: the Haunted Trail, a circus-style chamber of horrors in a creek bed, especially scary at night.

"This year it's a camp theme, kind of like a haunted campground," said Lyndsey McAllister, the Pronzini Pumpkin Patch manager.

As you walk, you'll encounter quicksand, especially disturbing in the dark. In the library, you can keep up on your light bleeding. Or, you can pick up a slab of mystery meat at the butchery. Or, have a little scream time.

Saturday kicks off five weeks of pumpkin patching around the Bay Area, and many folks like to hit several of them on weekends.

Get out there and enjoy

There are at least nine pumpkin patches in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties alone.

Pumpkin Patches & Mazes

Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch 3100 Golden Gate Dr, Napa, CA 94558 (707) 224-2575 stanlylanesmokehousedeli.com Weekdays 10 am–5:30 pm Weekends, 9 am–6 pm weekdays

Nicasio Valley Pumpkin Patch — Nicasio 5300 Nicasio Valley Road (1/4 mile north of Nicasio square) Nicasio 94946 (415) 662-9100 www.nicasiovalleypumpkinpatch.net Opening day September 26, 2025 Weekdays 10AM-4PM Weekends 10:AM-6PM

Grossi Family Farm Pumpkin Patch — Novato 3666 Novato Boulevard Novato 94947 (707) 888-5607 grossifamilyfarm.com Open starting September 27, 2025 Wednesday–Friday, 12–5:30 pm, Saturday & Sunday, 10 am–5:30 pm

Honor System Pumpkin Patch at Marin Country Mart — Larkspur 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle Larkspur 94939 (415) 461-5715 marincountrymart.com Open in October, all day every day

Pronzini Farms Pumpkin Patch — Petaluma 3795 Adobe Road, Petaluma 94952 (707) 778-3871 www.pronzinifarms.com Opening day September 27, 2025 Monday–Thursday, 11 am–6 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–6:30 pm; Halloween (Thursday, October 31), 11 am–4 pm

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze 550 Stony Point Rd Petaluma 94952 www.petalumapumpkinpatch.com Opens Friday, September 19, 2025 Sunday–Thursday, 10 am–6 pm, Friday & Saturday, 10 am–10 pm

Mickelson Pumpkin Patch — Petaluma 5495 Redwood Highway Petaluma 94952 (707) 490-8088 www.mickelsonpumpkinpatch.com Opens: September 20–November 2, 2025 Sunday–Thursday, 9 am–8 pm; Friday & Saturday, 9 am–10 pm

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch 5157 Stony Point Road (at Rohnert Park Expressway) Santa Rosa (707) 331-6653 santarosapumpkinpatch.com Open daily starting Saturday, September 27, 2025 Monday–Thursday 11 am–7 pm, Friday 11 am–9 pm, Saturday 9 am–9 pm, Sunday 9 am–8 pm, Halloween 9 am–6 pm

Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch — Santa Rosa 3800 Walker Avenue Santa Rosa 95407 (707) 228-3085 www.muelrathspumpkins.com Open daily September 27–October 31, 2025 10 am–6 pm daily

Larson Family Winery Pumpkin Patch — Sonoma 23355 Millerick Road Sonoma CA 95476 (707) 938-3031 Open during October Thursday–Sunday, 11 am–5 pm

Papa's Pumpkin Patch — Sebastopol13110 Occidental RoadSebastopol 95472(707) 874-9070Open daily in October, 9 am–4 pm

There may well be more!!!

