Punk band singer embarks on 'terrorizing' spree in Yosemite National Park: sheriff

The lead singer of a punk band allegedly embarked on a "terrorizing" crime spree in Yosemite National Park, which started when he walked up to a pregnant waitress, put his hand on her stomach and threatened to take her baby, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff.

Anthony Mehlhaff, 40, of Los Angeles, the frontman of the band Cancer Christ, faces an array of charges including vandalism, vehicle theft, reckless driving, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, robbery, obstructing an officer and battery.

"This man drove all around our county terrorizing our visitors and community members," Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a statement. "I am extremely happy that no one was seriously injured, this man’s behavior was erratic and dangerous. This is just a glimpse of what we encounter at any given time. I am proud of the work done by our staff and partnerships built that give us the ability to apprehend criminals who continue to harm our communities."

The sheriff posted Mehlhaff's photo, showing him only in his boxers, on the agency's Facebook page.

Band spokesman Josh Rosenstein on Tuesday told KTVU that "the band will be releasing a statement shortly."

According to the sheriff's post, the sheriff said that the saga began on Aug. 21 about 1:45 p.m. in the Buck Meadows area of Mariposa County on Hwy 120.

That's when Mehlhaff told a pregnant waitress at a local restaurant that "the spirits led me to you and your baby belongs to me, and what time is your break because I will be waiting for you."

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office booking photograph of Anthony Mehlhaff. (Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office)

Mehlhaff then allegedly stole several drinks, assaulted another employee of the restaurant and sped off in his vehicle towards Yosemite National Park, the sheriff said.

About an hour later, the sheriff began receiving multiple calls about a car chase, kidnapping, assault, stolen vehicles, and other suspicious circumstances near Fish Camp.

Yosemite National Park rangers attempted to stop Mehlhaff on Hwy 41 inside the Yosemite National Park boundaries.

But he continued to the Fish Camp area where the sheriff said he crashed his vehicle and stole a bicycle. He also took off his shirt, handed it to a bystander and said, "You'll want to keep this, I'm going to be famous," the sheriff said.

Mehlhaff then entered the Tenaya Lodge kitchen through a back door, placed his hat and other items inside a refrigerator, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began threatening workers, the sheriff said.

Mehlhaff made his way out of the lodge kitchen and walked to a creek area near the Tenya Lodge Clubhouse, where he removed his pants, wallet and car keys, the sheriff said.

He then entered the clubhouse in only his underwear and told the customers to leave or they would be in danger, the sheriff said.

Mehlhaff then began vandalizing the clubhouse, the sheriff said. He took the store manager's car keys and tried to kidnap him, while also assaulting him and trying to get the manager to drive him out of the area, the sheriff said.

The manager was eventually able to escape, but Mehlhaff ended up allegedly stealing the store manager’s car and continued driving on Hwy 41 towards Oakhurst, the sheriff said.

While driving on Hwy 41, Mehlhaff encountered a Tesla and began "extreme road rage behavior," tailgating the Tesla while making aggressive hand gestures, the sheriff said.

Mehlhaff eventually crashed the stolen vehicle on Hwy 41 just outside the town of Oakhurst, the sheriff said, where he was taken into custody.

He was eventually booked in to the Mariposa County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.