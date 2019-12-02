Puppy stolen from car in Castro Valley parking lot, deputies say

article

The search was on Monday for a thief who reportedly stole a puppy from a car parked outside a shopping center in Castro Valley., authorities said.

The dog named Roxy was taken around 8:40 p.m. Friday in front of Pho Play restaurant at 3835 Castro Valley Boulevard, near a Safeway grocery store.

Roxy's owner said his sister-in-law was watching the dog at the time the car was burglarized. He said his sister went inside Pho Play to pick up food and within minutes Roxy was stolen from the vehicle.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is hoping the person responsible will return Roxy saying, "You can do it anonymously with no questions asked."

Anyone with information can call 510 667-7721.