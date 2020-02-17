Purse snatcher lurking around Concord shopping center

Concord police are searching for a purse-snatcher who's been lurking around a shopping center.

Authorities are investigating a series of crimes that occurred in the parking lot of 2050 Monument Boulevard.

Surveillance video from a Feb. 4 incident shows a woman loading items into the back of her car when the suspect walks around the vehicle, opens the drivers side door and snatches the victim's purse.

Police believe the same man is also responsible for stealing purses from parked vehicles in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as an African-American adult, approximately 5’11”, medium build, 20 years-old and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

In each of the incidents, the man ran to a waiting vehicle, possibly a dark-colored 2019 Honda Accord, in the parking lot.