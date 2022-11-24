Purse snatchers steal bag in San Mateo with tracking tech inside: police

article

Suspects plucked the wrong purse from a shopping cart on Wednesday in San Mateo, as a tracking device inside the bag gave police a literal roadmap to collar the alleged thieves.

San Mateo Police were called to Safeway on El Camino Real around 1:22 p.m. on a report of a purse and wallet taken from a cart. Utilizing tracking technology provided by the victim, police were able to track the suspects' movements around the city.

Officers learned that the same suspects allegedly committed more crimes at CVS and Nordstrom.

As the suspects were detected traveling on Hillsdale Boulevard toward U.S. Highway 101, police located a red Honda Accord trying to evade police detection.

Police say they matched the suspects inside the car with those caught on surveillance footage.

The suspects have been arrested and the victim's bag was located in a storm drain, police said on Thursday.

Taken into custody were Aniyah Kimmins, 26, out of Oakland, booked on suspicion of grand theft, identity theft, second degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime and Daron Ireland, 25, also from Oakland, on suspicion of the same crimes as Kimmins but with an added driving under the influence warrant.