Python on the loose at East Bay regional park

article

A python that was spotted at an East Bay regional park was likely dumped in the area, park officials said.

The East Bay Regional Park District said a python was spotted last weekend at Chabot Regional Park, near the MacDonald staging area, and slithered away.

"The snake is not venomous and is not a threat to the public," said an East Bay Regional Parks spokesperson in an email. "The snake may be in danger as it is not native to our Bay Area climate, which is much colder than its native habitat of warm tropical forests or grasslands."

A friend of the woman who discovered the python shared photos of the reptile in an open Facebook group called, "Bay Area Hikers."

The woman had snapped photos of the reptile thinking it was dead, but when she returned to that same spot the snake was gone, her friend said under photos of the python.

Another woman commented on the post that she had seen the snake around the time of the original sighting.

The python has not been spotted since Sunday.

While the California hills are home to rattlesnakes, they're not a habitat for pythons. That's prompted internet speculation that the serpent had been someone's unwanted pet.

A park supervisor who saw a photo of the snake said it looks to be a full-grown python.

Advertisement

Officials said since the pandemic began there's been a growing problem of people abandoning their pets.