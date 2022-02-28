Quadruple shooting at Dave and Buster's in Concord

Concord police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Dave and Buster's entertainment center that sent four people to the hospital late Sunday night.

Lt. Greg Rodriguez said in a news release that a man and a woman were shot at the establishment in the 2000 block of Diamond Boulevard.

Two more men, both with gunshot wounds, drove themselves to Sutter Delta Hospital in Antioch, police said.

No one was killed and the exact injuries of those shot were not released.

Preliminary details indicate there was an argument between two groups inside Dave and Buster's which led to the shooting. Police did not release details about what the argument was about.

Video at the scene showed many customers outside the entertainment center after the shooting. Police said that no one outside was struck by gunfire.

If anyone has information, they should call the Concord Police Department confidential "tip line" at (925) 603-5836.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Recent brawl may have contributed to Emeryville roller rink's abrupt closure