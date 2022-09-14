Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars.

Officer Kim Armstead said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.

ShotSpotter technology alerted police to a shooting at 10:30 p.m. near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street, Armstead said.

When police arrived, they found two Oakland residents who had been struck by gunfire.

A short while later, Armstead said that two more people, who live in Oakland and Richmond, were also hit by bullets and took themselves to the hospital.

At some point, Armstead said two drivers crashed their cars into each other and then hit many parked cars. Details about that were slightly unclear.

Police said that a "felony assault callout" was initiated. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.