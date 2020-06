Quail Fire at 1,837 acres, 50 percent containment

The Quail Fire in rural Solano County between Vacaville and Winters has grown to 1,837 acres and was 50 percent contained, Cal Fire said Monday morning.

Three structures have been damaged and 100 were threatened, Cal Fire said. There are more than 600 personnel working the fire and no injuries have been reported. Evacuations of homes and other buildings in the area were mandatory, but were lifted Sunday afternoon.

Air tankers have been making drops as conditions allow, officials said.

The Quail Fire appears to have started near Quail Canyon and Pleasants Valley Road southwest of Winters Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Low humidity and high winds have helped the fire spread quickly.

An evacuation center was been established at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1100 Alamo Drive in Vacaville.