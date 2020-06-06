Quail Fire evacuations lifted, 1837 acres burned and 40 percent contained

Cal Fire is assisting local agencies with a vegation fire burning off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, southwest of Winters in Solano County.

The fire has grown to 1,837 acres as of 5:15 p.m. Sunday It is 40 percent contained.

Evacuations were ordered Saturday following a rapid rate of spread. Firefighters had estimated 100 structures were threatened by the out of control wildfire.

It is unclear if any structures were lost.

Photo: alertwildfire.org