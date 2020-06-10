Quail Fire in Solano County now fully contained

article

The Quail Fire that started in Solano County on Saturday afternoon has been fully contained as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The vegetation fire had started at 3:33 p.m. in the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road near the Solano-Yolo county line, and burned 1,837 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was at 90 percent containment as of Tuesday evening and crews fully contained it overnight.

The fire destroyed three structures and had threatened 100 others. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.