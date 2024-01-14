Quaker Oats expands recall of certain products over salmonella risk

article

Quaker Oats, the famous oatmeal maker owned by PepsiCo , has expanded a recall for certain granola bars and cereal products issued in December over a possible salmonella contamination risk.

The recall now includes several flavors of Quaker Granola Bars, variations of the popular Cap'n Crunch cereal, Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate and other items marked with "best before" dates ranging from January 11, 2024, to October 31, 2024, the Quaker Oats Company said in a news release posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

The earlier recall announcement listed more than two dozen products that have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and, in rare cases, death.

In extreme cases, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products have been sold in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

A list of expanded recall items detailing their brand names, specific sizes, UPC tracking numbers and "best before" dates is available on the FDA website . The full list of all recalled Quaker Oats products has been posted at quakerrecallusa.com.

"Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement," the company said in a statement.

The affected products include Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap’n Crunch Bars and select Cereals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and Snack Boxes that include these products.

Last month, a total of eight deaths in the U.S. and Canada were linked to a salmonella outbreak found in certain brands and types of cantaloupe.

The FDA said that three Americans had died, and Canadian authorities said that there have been five deaths in that country, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Health agencies from the two countries have said that "Malichita" or "Rudy" brand cantaloupes may potentially serve as the source of the illnesses. At least four suppliers are believed to have distributed the fruit.

There were a slew of recalls over the Salmonella concerns last year, including whole cantaloupes from the two brands and products believed to be made from the potentially affected fruit, according to the FDA.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a salmonella outbreak linked to an unopened sample of Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa collected by the Minnesota Department of Health for testing.

"On January 3, 2024, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products," the CDC said.

FOX Business' Brie Stimson and Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.