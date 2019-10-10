Rabid bat found in Fremont neighborhood

A bat found in a Fremont neighborhood over the weekend has tested positive for rabies, according to authorities.

On Sunday, animal services responded to a home in the area of Chaucer Drive and Atteridge Court and retrieved a dead bat from a driveway.

Alameda County Vector Control took possession of the bat and ran tests determining that it tested positive for the rabies virus.

Fremont police say it doesn't appear the bat made contact with another animal or human.

Authorities say there hasn't been any similar reports and the last rabid bat case in Fremont was in 2015.

