San Mateo Supervisor enters race to fill Representative Jackie Speier's seat in Congress

The race is on to fill the seat of retiring Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa officially announced his candidacy Saturday at Seton Medical Center in Daly City.

A former Mayor of Daly City, Canepa was born at that hospital and helped lead the county effort to save it from bankruptcy.

Canepa has endorsements from the San Mateo County Sheriff and several mayors.

Other potential candidates in the race include Democratic State Senator Josh Becker and Assemblymember Kevin Mullin.

