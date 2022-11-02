Racist graffiti about Black students found at Oakland elementary school

Parents and staff at an Oakland elementary school are calling on the district to address the racist graffiti found on campus.

The graffiti, directed at Black students, was discovered on a bathroom stall at Thornhill Elementary last week.

During a gathering of solidarity Tuesday night, parents told the Superintendent and other elected officials they want to make sure Black kids feel safe and protected.

ALSO: Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools

"There's not just Black children at this school. There's only 10 percent," said parent Marya Wright. "But all of the students are upset and enraged and saddened. They need to know that they didn't just hurt one group of children, but they hurt all kids."

After the rally, families led a series of workshops and discussions to help the school address the issue of racism.