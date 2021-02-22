Raiders’ Kemah Siverand arrested in Houston after alleged street-racing incident

article

Las Vegas Raiders reserve cornerback Kemah Siverand was arrested Saturday morning in Houston after an alleged street-racing incident. He was charged with felony evading arrest.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers saw five vehicles racing on the North Loop East Highway approaching Lockwood Drive. Officers stopped three of the cars and made arrests.

The department said Siverand, 24, initially stopped for officers but "then continued to drive another mile before stopping."

Siverand has been with the Raiders' franchise since October 2020. According to 247 Sports, he was signed to the team's practice squad and later to a reserve/future contract.

