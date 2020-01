The Oakland Raiders are no more after the team relocated to Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the franchise cemented its allegiance to Las Vegas and made things official.

At a renaming ceremony, the team formally introduced itself as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak took to the podium and declared Jan. 22, 2020 as the day the team became the Las Vegas Raiders, marking a new chapter in the franchise's 60-year history.