Rain cancels school in South San Francisco

By KTVU staff
Published 
South San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The South San Francisco Unified School District is closing all schools Thursday because of the pounding rain pummeling through the region. 

Thursday is a minimum day. Afterschool care will be available for essential workers who can't take time off. 

Heavy rain accompanied by 40 to 70 mile per hour winds are expected to cause flooding, power outages, and downed trees, impacting roadways and making driving conditions difficult, said Supt. Shawnterra Moore.

Also the school district will also temporarily cancel all extracurricular and athletic activities from Thursday to Friday. 

Classes will resume on Friday. 


 