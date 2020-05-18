Rain, thunderstorms possible in Bay Area

The weekend rain is pushing into Monday, forecasters say, with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the Bay Area.

About midnight, the National Weather Service noted there was an "intense line of showers" moving into San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. Rain activity was also present overnight in the North Bay.

Meteorologists said to expected showers throughout most of the Bay Area, with an off-and-on chance of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Monday will also be the coldest day of the week with temps in the 60s.

Up to an inch of rain fell in locations across the San Francisco Bay Area by 5 p.m. Sunday and more showers were expected after midnight, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s not often when May’s rainfall exceeds February’s,” when no rain fell in San Francisco, the weather service tweeted.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning in effect until Tuesday afternoon, saying up to a foot of snow could fall at higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, with winds gusting as high as 60 mph on exposed ridgetops.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.