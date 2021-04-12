Ramadan resources for the whole family

article

Muslims around the Bay Area and the world are set to celebrate Ramadan, which starts this evening and lasts for 30 days. It is believed to be the month in which the Qur’an was revealed to the prophet Muhammed. Check out our Ramadan Resources below for more information and family-friendly ideas to celebrate the holiday!

LEARN ABOUT RAMADAN:

What Is Ramadan? Everything You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask)

RAMADAN CRAFT FOR KIDS!

A Ramadan jar is a simple Ramadan activity for kids that you can use to hold slips of paper and pick one out each day. One idea is for the slips of paper to contain a good deed to do for the day.

MORE FAMILY-FRIENDLY IDEAS

Visit the Multicultural Kid Blogs Pinterest board for Ramadan recipes, games, activities, and more: https://www.pinterest.com/MKBlogs/ramadan