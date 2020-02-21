Rancho San Antonio County Park reopens five days after mountain lion attacks 6-year-old girl

Rancho San Antonio Preserve in Los Altos reopened Friday following a mountain lion attack last Sunday on a 6-year-old girl.

The mountain lion was captured and euthanized earlier this week.

The trails were busy Friday, and the parking lots were packed.

"We saw a lot of people running, walking, lots of families, lots of kids," said hiker Bailey Choi.

"I pretty much figured it was just one mountain lion and they found it, so I wasn't worried to come back," said runner Matt Clapp.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that one mountain lion was responsible for biting the calf of a 6-year-old girl. She suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

For three days afterwards, authorities tracked the animal. Eventually they found it, tranquilized it, and tested it's DNA against a swab taken from the victim.

Authorities say they simply couldn't take the risk. The animal would attack again.

"I understand animals have rights too. But there's just so many little kids out here," said hiker Harlan Jackson. "I usually feel bad about animals, but when it's your childrens that are in danger, I think it's something that needed to be done, even though it's sad you know."

Those that come here say this is a good reminder to be smart and vigilant.

Even though mountain lion attacks are relatively rare, authorities say it's important to know what to do in the event of an encounter. They say to make yourself large, get loud, and slowly back away from the wild animal.