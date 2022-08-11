Rape reported on Stanford campus, officials issue crime warning to students

A sexual assault was reported at Stanford University on Tuesday causing officials to issue a crime warning to students.

A woman said she was grabbed by a man from a parking lot near Wilbur Hall and taken to a nearby bathroom where she was raped, according to the officials.

University officials said they only had a vague description of the man.

ALSO: Stanford testing wastewater for monkeypox as vaccine shortage continues

The Stanford Department of Public Safety said they have increased patrols in the area.

KTVU has reached out to campus officials to find out more information.