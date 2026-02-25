Rapid Tahoe warmup could accelerate snowmelt, raise flood concerns

After last week’s record snowfall, the greater Lake Tahoe area and the avalanche danger are still in effect, meaning residents should be wary of flooding as rapid warming moves into the Greater Lake Tahoe region.

The warmup predicted for Thursday and Friday is approaching record territory on the South Shore, with temperatures forecast in the 60s.

Why you should care:

Temperatures are forecast to surge well above average later this week. That kind of warm-up can accelerate snowmelt, sending more water into small creeks and neighborhood drainage systems, especially where storm drains, culverts, and gutters remain packed with snow and ice.

The greatest concern isn’t widespread lake flooding, it’s localized flooding and water backing up in low-lying areas when meltwater overwhelms small, fast-responding waterways.

Creeks to watch

Beyond the main rivers, keep an eye on these small, quick-rising creeks that can respond fast to meltwater surges:

In South Lake Tahoe, the upper Truckee river tributaries are the No. 1 zone of concern because several small feeder creeks run through neighborhoods and can back up quickly.

Small creeks and drainage channels that rise fast:

Trout CreekHeavenly Valley CreekBijou CreekSierra Tract area drains

The flooding can occur so quickly because culverts can be snow-packed, ice blocks storm drains and the afternoon melt surges push water quickly into streets and low spots.

Another creek to pay attention to is the Third Creek in Incline Village, which is small but "flashy," meaning water levels can rise quickly during rapid snowmelt. It runs through developed areas and can overflow banks faster than larger rivers.

Ward Creek on the West Shore drains toward Lake Tahoe and is known for rising quickly during warm, wet patterns — especially when snow is melting rapidly.

Donner Creek in Truckee is technically larger, but it can behave like a fast-responding creek during rapid melt. It flows through town and can impact roads and nearby neighborhoods first.



