Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years on federal drug charges

Hip-hop artist Fetty Wap returned to court Wednesday where he was sentenced to six years on federal drug charges.

The rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, wore a tan jumpsuit and waved at his family, who filled one side of the courtroom.

Back in August, he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge, admitting to participating in drug trafficking that brought illegal substances from the West Coast to Long Island.

His defense attorney had asked for the minimum sentence of 60 months, saying it’s a "sad day" for her client, that a "success story" was being sentenced, and he would rise above as he never avoided this day.

The judge, though, told the performer that there were "other choices for you" before she imposed the sentence. She also said, "Good luck Mr. Maxwell. You have a lot of going for you; see if you can put it together."

The case against Fetty Wap

Prosecutors claim Maxwell also threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call.

During the call, Maxwell repeatedly threatened, "I'm going to kill you" while pointing a gun at the screen, according to the affidavit. After the man on the other end of the call called Fetty a rat, the rapper said, "Your man is a rat," according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors said the proof in the original case was overwhelming.

Federal authorities had accused Maxwell and five co-defendants of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

Information on the defendants

Anthony Cyntje, 23, of Passaic, New Jersey. Arrested on Oct. 13, 2021.

Anthony Leonardi, 47, of Coram, New York. Arrested on Oct. 13, 2021.

Robert Leonardi, 26, of Levittown, Pennsylvania. Arrested on Oct. 13, 2021.

Willie Junior Maxwell, also known as "Fetty Wap", 30, of Paterson.

Brian Sullivan, 26, of Lake Grove, New York. Arrested on Sept. 30, 2021.

Kavaughn L. Wiggins, also known as "KV", 26, of Coram, New York, arrested on Oct. 27, 2021.

The scheme allegedly involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Growing up ,Maxwell was a victim of violence and incessant taunting, he was told he wouldn’t accomplish anything.

Maxwell, whose hometown is Paterson, is perhaps best known for his hit "Trap Queen," which reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.