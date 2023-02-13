Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
7
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 2:25 PM PST until TUE 3:00 AM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast

Cardi B, Offset team with McDonald's for Valentine's Day meal for two

By Chris Williams
Published 
Entertainment
KTVU FOX 2
The-Cardi-B---Offset-Meal-Image-1-McDonalds article

Cardi B and Offset share the love this Valentine’s Day with McDonald’s first-ever duo meal.

CHICAGO - Rappers Cardi B and Offset are sharing their love for Valentine's Day by launching their own McDonald's meal for two. 

It's the first-ever celebrity duo meal for the fast-food chain. The meal can be shared with a plus-one, best friend or anyone else. 

The Cardi B meal includes a  cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola. The Offset meal comes with a Quarter Pounder® with cheese and a large Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst. Orders will also come with a large order of french fries and an apple pie to share. 

cardibmeal.jpg

The Cardi B &amp; Offset Meal features the couple’s go-to orders, plus a few items to share.

The entire Cardi B & Offset Meal package will be available starting Feb. 14. at participating locations. 

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," Offset said in a news release. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it." 

RELATED: Subway plans shake up with phase out of pre-sliced meats

"Whether it's going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I'm always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's," Cardi B added. "And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce."

The meal will also be served in special package that features a throwback Valentine's Day card.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 