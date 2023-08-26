Rare river otter attacks near Lake Tahoe

Outdoors enthusiasts are being warned to be aware of their surroundings after two recent river otter attacks near Lake Tahoe.

According to SFGate, the first bite occurred in mid-July on Serene Lake, near Lake Tahoe, when an otter attacked a swimmer. The victim of the attack was reportedly bit 15 to 20 times by two otters and was treated with sutures at a nearby hospital.

Several days later, a similar attack occurred on the Middle Fork of the Feather River, around a hundred miles from the first attack. The victim was actress Crystal Finn, who appeared in the hit T.V. show Succession, according to the Mercury News. She was swimming when the otters struck.

An expert said these type of attacks are rare.

"It's very seldom that attacks happen," said Megan Isadore, executive director of the River Otter Ecology Project. "River otters are present in almost all of our rivers, lakes, almost all over the United States. And the attacks are rare considering how many of us are recreating along with them in the rivers, lakes and ponds.



Isadore has advised people to leave the area immediately in the event of an attack.

Related article



