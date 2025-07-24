Rat infestation plagues Vallejo ferry terminal

The Brief Those who work in and frequent the area told KTVU that the infestation at the ferry building at 289 Mare Island Way has worsened in the past two weeks. A coffee shop at the ferry building called an exterminator to help with the issue, but were told that nothing could be done because the rat infestation did not originate within the building. The city of Vallejo has contacted its own exterminator to assess the problem to see what options for remedies exist.



An extensive rat infestation at the ferry terminal building in Vallejo has prompted community outcry and action from the city.

Those who work in and frequent the area told KTVU that the infestation at the ferry building at 289 Mare Island Way has worsened in the past two weeks.

The rodents who permeate the area around the building tend to be frightened into hiding during daylight hours, taking refuge in the dumpster of the nearby Panama Bay Coffee Company, where they can be heard skittering and squeaking.

"They took over our dumpster area and all of the bushes over here, and it’s starting to smell horrible," said Roxanna Breeden, who works at the coffee shop. "It’s honestly scary because they jump at you sometimes and so you don’t know if you’re going to get bit or run after."

But before the sun rises, the grass and bushes surrounding the building are frequently swarming with rats, causing safety concerns among those who have to be in the area in the early morning hours.

"I’m scared that I’m going to get bitten, I’m afraid that they’re going to get into my truck," said Nat Watson, who works for the Napa Baking Company and delivers food to shops in the area. "I don’t know what's going on. It’s terrifying, really."

The Panama Bay Coffee Company told KTVU they called an exterminator to help with the issue, but were told that nothing could be done because the rat infestation did not originate within the building.

However, the city of Vallejo contacted its own exterminator to assess the problem Thursday to see what options for remedies exist.