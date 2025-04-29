REAL ID enforcement begins May 7: what you need to know

Do you have your REAL ID? Airports and federal buildings can begin REAL ID screening May 7. CA DMV is extending hours at some offices to accommodate a rush of people. DMV Director says people with passports can still travel and wait for ID renewal.



Enforcement of the REAL ID requirements is set to begin on May 7, when the federal government says it will begin enforcing checks for the REAL ID card that can only be obtained by verifying U.S. citizenship and residency in order to board planes or enter some federal buildings.

What is a REAL ID:

The REAL ID requirement was established in 2005, as a security effort after the 9/11 attacks. Over the past decades, some people have obtained REAL IDs, but there have been delays and postponements in implementation.

REAL ID fact sheets in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese here.

Where do I get one?

The May 7 enforcement date has now set off a rush at California DMV offices statewide.

"A few months ago, there were around 6,000 people per day that were getting their Real ID. And today, we're seeing in excess of 22,000," DMV Director Steve Gordon said.

"My husband just did it, and it took him, I think he said, six weeks to get an appointment. And even though he had an appointment, it still took hours," Leslie Marsden, an Oakland Airport traveler said.

"Still waiting. I've been here about an hour and a half," Kenneth Maxwell, said Tuesday, as he waited at the Oakland DMV office trying to get his REAL ID card. "It's been kind of hard getting in and getting out because you need several pieces of ID."

What do I need to get a REAL ID?

The DMV has set up a website with a list of what documents you need to get your REAL ID.

DMV Director Gordon says to speed up the process, people can go online to upload documents for pre-validation and make an appointment. Gordon says it's important people check the DMV list of documents you need to bring with you to the office.

"Then you'll need to bring in those original documents to the DMV because the TSA still requires us to do a tactile review of the documents to make sure they are what they say they are," Gordon said.

Bay Area DMV offices with extended hours:

In the Bay Area, DMV offices in Fremont and Pleasanton have extended hours from 7:00AM to 8:00AM through June 27 to handle REAL ID requests.

Other offices in Oakland and Concord will have special hours for REAL ID appointments on Saturday, May 3.

What about undocumented residents?



In California, undocumented residents can get a driver's license. but they can not obtain a REAL ID.

Some worry about friends who are not documented.

"They're not going to be able to travel to see family members that live across the country. They won't be able to travel to some of their children's sports tournaments," Marsden said.

If you don't have a REAL ID card, can you still go through TSA and fly?

"Those who don't have a REAL ID will be able to fly with a U.S. or foreign passport," Gordon said.

"Forty-eight percent of Americans have a passport today, and so that's the highest form of identity across the nation. So if you have a passport, there's no need to get in line for a Real ID today. Just get it on your normal renewal cycle," Gordon advised.

The TSA has a list on their website of other forms of ID that are accepted.

"You can have a global entry card, a permanent residency card, a green card," Gordon said.

So far,19-million people, or about 58% of Californians, have obtained the Real ID, Gordon said.



"I think it was about a year or two ago," Olivia Benesch, an Oakland Airport traveler who has her REAL ID, said. "I don't remember about the process but I think it's pretty smooth."

"We're pretty frequent travelers, so all of my kids have had REAL ID for over a year now, so we're luckily ahead of that giant push," Jim Ludovico, an Alamo resident, said.

