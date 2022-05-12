Recall of Antioch mayor dies following allegations of fraud

article

The effort to recall Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is dead.

Recall supporters did not collect the required number of signatures to put the recall on the ballot by Wednesday's deadline.

Recall supporters accuse the company they hired to help collect signatures of fraud, claiming it didn't turn in the signatures even it was paid $23,000, the East Bay Times reported.

Attempts to reach the company, which they didn’t name, that they paid to collect and verify signatures went unanswered, recall leaders said, according to the news organization.

Thorpe was served intent to recall papers last fall, with proponents citing a range of reasons, including their belief that the mayor was not supportive of small businesses or the police department.

In a video statement released on social media, Thorpe said he is excited to move forward from the recall effort.

"Thank you so much everybody and thank you to the good people of Antioch for overwhelmingly rejecting this recall," said Thorpe, surrounded supporters.