Recent storms deliver good results in Sierra snowpack survey

California's second snowpack survey was taken Thursday in the Sierra, and the results are welcome news.

A team from the California Department of Water Resources measures snow depth and water content at Phillips Station, located off Highway 50.

Today they measured a snow depth of 63 inches and snow water content of 17 inches.

That equals 93% of average, to date.

The team says despite today's results and recent storms, the state still needs more rain and snow to help make up for a period of several dry months.

"The state has experienced a series of storms of the recent weeks. However these storms will not be nearly enough to make up for the deficit that we have accumulated over the last few months," said Sean de Guzman, DWR Chief of Snow Survey.

About 30% of California's water supply comes from the Sierra runoff.