Reckless driver tries to escape San Rafael police by diving into canal

San Rafael police said they arrested a man who was driving recklessly and tried to escape them by diving into a nearby canal.

Police said they received reports of a Nissan Pathfinder driving recklessly in a parking lot near the 600 block of Canal Street on Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the registered owner of the vehicle and realized he had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. As they attempted him, he allegedly fled from the officers, stole a paddle board and jumped into the nearby canal.

After some time, the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

The suspect was booked into Marin County Jail for his outstanding warrant and other criminal charges.

