Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek

Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek.

27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.

"She was always a fun-loving person everywhere she went. She touched people’s hearts," said the victim’s sister, Janet Leon.

Janet said her sister had been out at a bar, having a good time with friends. The crash happened right as the bars were closing.

"It was shocking," said Janet. "She was at a bar with a couple of friends, and she didn’t want to be there anymore, she just wanted to leave."

Video from the scene shows a large pickup truck that slammed into a cement pillar. Maricarmen was pronounced dead at the scene. One of her friends was also hit, and suffered major injuries.

Family member said Maricarmen worked Walnut Creek at Kaiser as a phlebotomist. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Janet called her sister a devoted sister, friend, and aunt, who was following her dreams.

"Just yesterday she was with me, she was at my house taking care of my baby. And it was horrible to hear that because if I would have known that was her last day and last time to see her I would have told her how much I love her," said Janet.

Police arrested the driver of the truck, 28-year-old Briana Day of Concord on suspicion of DUI.