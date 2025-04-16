Recreational salmon fishing is coming back to California

The Brief Recreational salmon fishing will be available in 2025. It's been three years since the last recreational salmon fishing season. Fishermen will have at least two chances to fish California's coastlines in the summer and fall.



Californians will soon be able to fish for salmon in the ocean for the first time in years, according to a release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) recommended limited fishing opportunities for recreational ocean salmon fisheries in California through the end of 2025.

This is the first time recreational salmon fishing has been allowed in California since 2022, due to low salmon stocks. Commercial fishing of salmon will remain closed for the third year in a row, CADFW said.

The season to fish ocean waters between the Oregon-California state line and the U.S.-Mexico border will open from June 7-8.

The area has a "summer harvest guideline" of 7,000 Chinook. If that isn't met in June, the fishery will reopen from July 5-6, CADFW says.

Ocean waters between Point Sur and Point Reyes will be available for a fall fishing season from September 4-7. The fall harvest guideline is 7,500 Chinook. If not met during the first opening, the fishery will reopen from Sept. 29-20.

Commercial salmon fisheries are still struggling

What they're saying:

"Salmon populations are still recovering from severe drought and other climate challenges and have not yet benefitted from our consecutive years of wet winters and other actions taken to boost populations. I’m deeply appreciative for the partnership of the fishing community in rebuilding these impacted populations and in fighting together for the future of salmon in California," CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said in a statement.

This announcement comes the week that commercial Dungeness crab season closed. Crab fishing along California coastlines has been challenging in recent years too, all due to an influx of whales at risk of entanglement. Commercial crab fishermen in the Bay Area were excited to earn money this year.

"A third year without fishing is a serious blow to California’s commercial salmon fleet," said George Bradshaw, President of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fisherman’s Association shared in a statement. "We were optimistic about a return to salmon fishing for California’s fleet, but the reality is, the low abundance and return estimates will not provide the economic impact we need. The risk of fishing this depleted population is simply not worth the reward."