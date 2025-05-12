The Brief A 17-year-old girl was critically hurt by a speeding car in Redwood after the driver ran a red light. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash. An investigation is ongoing into whether the driver will face criminal charges.



A 17-year-old girl was critically injured by a speeding car in Redwood City after the driver ran a red light.

Dashcam video shared with KTVU showed the teen crossing the street at El Camino Real and Dumbarton Avenue. She has the right of way.

Suddenly, a speeding car runs a red light and hits her. The girl flew into the air and was knocked unconscious. She is still in critical condition, a week after the crash.

Driver suffered medical emergency, cops say

What we know:

On Monday, Redwood City police said the 64-year-old man behind the wheel had apparently suffered a "debilitating medical event" immediately before the crash, citing paramedics. Police said there were no obvious signs of drug or alcohol use on his part.

"I heard a big boom. It was a big loud crash," said witness Keith Mora. He said if indeed the driver was having a medical emergency, this was a double tragedy.

"Two innocent victims. I mean she didn't want to get hit. I'm positive he wasn't trying to do that, you know? It's just a bad accident," Mora said.

However, Alejandro Medina disagrees. He was working behind the counter at a nearby store at the time of the crash. Through an interpreter, he said Monday that he didn't believe the driver was having a serious medical emergency.

"He doesn't believe it because when the car stopped, he was on the phone," the interpreter said.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said police have yet to forward its investigative file to his office. Police said blood samples collected in the case will be processed for evaluation.

"So it really is an important factor exactly what the medical emergency is and why this occurred.we don't jump to conclusions, Wagstaffe said.

The prosecutor said depending on the facts, the driver may not face charges.

"If somebody who is driving is the one having the medical emergency and they lose control because of the medical emergency, that totally can affect criminal responsibility," Wagstaffe said.

