Redwood City man arrested on child porn, weapons charges

A 57-year-old man suspected of possessing child pornography and high-capacity ammunition magazines was arrested Thursday morning in Redwood

City, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant about 5 a.m. Thursday at James Robie's home in the 3200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, following a tip that came last month from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Child pornography images were found on Robie's computer and six high-capacity assault rifle magazines were seized, according to San Mateo County Sheriff's Sgt. Joe Cang.

Robie was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Paterson at (650) 363-4881 or kpaterson@smcgov.org, or Detective Currie at (650) 363-4051 or gcurrie@smcgov.org.