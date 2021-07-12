Man booked on $5M bail after trying to fly from SFO to Amsterdam with girl: police

A 36-year-old man suspected of having unlawful sex with a minor was arrested last week after he and a girl allegedly tried to board a plane bound for Amsterdam at San Francisco International Airport, police said.

Dylan Raymos first came to the attention of Redwood City police after someone called the department on June 1 to report a couple had set up camp in a city park and were having sex in public view, police said Monday.

Officers found Raymos and the girl and an investigation eventually led to Raymos' arrest on June 15 in Menlo Park. The suspect was ordered in court to have no contact with her, and Raymos posted bail and was released from custody on June 19.

On July 7, SFO airport security contacted Raymos as he and the girl allegedly tried to board a plane for Amsterdam. He was arrested again, on suspicion of violating a restraining order, and booked into San Mateo County Jail on a $5 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective De La Cerda at (650) 780-7697 or the Redwood City Police Department's tip line at (650) 780-7110.