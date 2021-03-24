Redwood City police seek suspect in armed robbery of Subway sandwich shop

article

Redwood City police are searching for a man who robbed a sandwich shop at gunpoint Monday night.

Police said the man entered the Subway at 758 Woodside Road through a back door just before 8 p.m., ordered a sandwich and brandished a black handgun while demanding everything in the register.

He then fled out the back door toward Gordon Street with about $200 to $400.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic in his early 20, about 5-foot-5 with a medium build and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black face covering, black hat with a logo on the front, black shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City police tip line at (650) 780-7107.