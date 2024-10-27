Reggie Jackson brings together A's greats for final game at Coliseum

Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson brought former baseball stars and celebrities together for a final game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday.

Ricky Henderson, Barry Bonds, Jose Canseco, and Coco Crisp were just a few of the celebrity baseball legends who took the field during the Reggie Jackson Classic.

"My first year as a rookie here was really my most special time here," said Jackson. "The stadium would have 49 or 50 thousand people in it. Catfish Hunter pitched a perfect game here."

Jackson, a 14-time American League All Star and member of five world series championship teams, played 10 seasons with the Athletics.

"I’m 60 years old. I feel like I’m 30 again. It’s our last chance to play at the Oakland Coliseum and feel young. Taking batting practice, watching the fans, watching the field. I’m going to miss this place," said Canseco.

Organizers said items used by the players during the game would be sold off next week.