Regional NAACP backs on Oakland branch's request for state of emergency declaration over ongoing violence

Violence in Oakland has reached a boiling point, that NAACP's Oakland chapter asked that the city declare a state of emergency, and now, the regional branch is doubling down.

Just days ago, the Oakland chapter of the organization wrote a letter to the city saying in part:

"Failed leadership, including the movement to refund the police, our District Attorney’s unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life-threatening serious crimes, and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric have created a heyday for Oakland criminals."

On Saturday the chapter that oversees the entire state of California showed their support for the message. In a statement, the NAACP of California and Hawaii said:

"Our Community members are in danger and elected officials are turning their heads away…. We are calling on the mayor to step up and work with the Oakland branch to address this critical issue and call for a state of emergency."

KTVU reached out to the NAACP of Oakland for clarification about what they would want to come from the declaration of a state of emergency.

But they said they were unable to answer at this time.

Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb says without details of what the NAACP wants to happen, it is difficult to respond to their request.

"Just pointing out the problem I think we all know there's a problem no one is denying that," Kalb said. "If there's some specificity to please do this or do that then I can react to that."

KTVU visited the site of the most recent Oakland shooting on Saturday morning, to ask residents if they thought a state of emergency was necessary. Reviews were mixed.

One man, who has been a victim of five different crimes in five years, said it is necessary.

But not everyone agreed.

"I think symbolism is really important in today's world, you need something that's big drastic and a headline," said resident Sequoya Lee. "I guess my question is what would a state of emergency really mean on the ground or would it possibly further hard the narrative around Oakland."

Councilmember Kalb told KTVU local officials are working on fighting crime by adding additional police academies, funding overtime for law enforcement, and working to hire and retain additional 911 operators.