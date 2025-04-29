Registered sex offender arrested by San Rafael police for allegedly following student to school

article

The Brief The man suspected of following a middle-school student to campus is a registered sex offender. San Rafael police say Clinton-Jones, a CDCR parolee, was wearing a GPS tracking monitor, which led to his arrest. The suspect is being held in Marin County Jail without bail.



Police in the North Bay say a San Rafael man, who is a known parolee and sex offender, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of following a minor onto a middle-school campus.

Willie Jessie Clinton-Jones, 45, of San Rafael, was arrested by officers after police received numerous suspicious activity calls regarding following the juvenile to Davidson Middle School in San Rafael.

Police said Clinton-Jones is known to police for being arrested on several occasions for indecent criminal acts. In a news release on Tuesday, police said Clinton-Jones is on parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was booked into the Marin County Jail for violating his parole terms, being a registered sex offender on a school campus and for child annoyance, according to police.

Police said they started receiving phone calls about the suspicious activity at around 8 a.m. The calls began in the Woodland Avenue neighborhood, but police added that school officials also called to report Clinton-Jones had followed a student on campus.

No physical contact with the student was made. Police said the suspect fled when school officials approached.

San Rafael police said because the suspect was a CDCR parolee, he was wearing a GPS tracking monitor, which they said led to his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody without incident on the 200 block of Woodland Ave.

Police also said Clinton-Jones had just been released from jail about 24 hours prior in an unrelated case. He is now being held in jail without bail due to his parole hold.

His history of arrest by San Rafael police dates back from 2017 to 2024 for similar violations, police said.