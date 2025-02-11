Remembering Dennis Richmond: Newly rediscovered photos emerge of the legendary KTVU anchor

article

The Brief The East Bay Regional Park District has shared recently rediscovered photos of the late Dennis Richmond. The legendary newsman died last week at the age of 81.



As the Bay Area mourns the loss of news legend Dennis Richmond, newly rediscovered photos have emerged of the former KTVU lead anchor, whose roots in this place he called home, ran deep.

The backstory:

The archive photos come from a collection that the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) came into possession of a few years ago, after they were donated by the family of photojournalist Martin J. Cooney, according to Brenda Montano, EBRPD archives program supervisor.

The black and white images show a fashionable and statuesque Richmond in 1974 taking part in the park district’s popular annual event known as the Fishing Derby at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley.

"Part of the draw was having a local celebrity host the event and hand out the awards," Montano shared with KTVU.

One photo shows a sharply and professionally dressed Richmond in 70s fashion wearing a wide-lapel sports coat and window-pane tie. The photo was used for publicity for the derby event, according to park officials.

The other images show him on stage, wearing a white two-piece set as he served as the community gathering's host and speaker.

KTVU news anchor Dennis Richmond hosting and speaking at the 1974 Fishing Derby at Lake Chabot Regional Park. (East Bay Regional Park District/ Martin J. Cooney Photo Collection)

KTVU news anchor Dennis Richmond handing out awards at the 1974 Fishing Derby at Lake Chabot Regional Park. (East Bay Regional Park District/ Martin J. Cooney Photo Collection)

The young television personality was either 30 or 31 years old in the photos.

Tall and thin, his build is more slight than the buff and athletic frame that his viewers came to know on their television sets later in his career.

Dennis Richmond's rise

The photos were taken not long before Richmond took on the role of KTVU anchor in 1976.

The longtime journalist's career began at KTVU as a clerk, and he rose through the ranks to become one of the nation’s first Black anchors of a major market TV newscast.

Under Richmond, the Ten O’Clock News was named the Bay Area’s top-rated nightly newscast, with his legacy living on in that title that the station continues to hold today.

The trailblazing newsman was known for his authoritative voice and his professional, straight-forward delivery.

Over his storied career, he covered some of the Bay Area’s most monumental moments, including the 1976 kidnapping trial of Patricia Hearst and the 1978 assassinations of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk by former Supervisor Dan White.

He also covered the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, co-anchoring newscasts from the KTVU parking lot. He delivered wall-to-wall coverage when the East Bay hills firestorm broke out in 1991.

Big picture view:

Richmond will arguably remain one of the Bay Area’s most recognizable figures.

He was a trusted voice the community turned to when big events occurred.

As these photos demonstrate, he built that trust over his decades-long, legendary career, not only covering the happenings in his community, but helping to promote events that brought the residents together.

Richmond’s death on Wednesday, at the age of 81, sent waves of sadness through all corners of the Bay Area.

"My coworkers and I were so saddened by the news or Mr. Richmond passing away recently and we were hoping that the photos could be shared with the family, or at least let folks know they exist," Montano expressed when she shared the old images.

His passing marks the loss of a venerated figure who made his mark in his community.

KTVU news anchor Dennis Richmond on stage at the 1974 Fishing Derby at Lake Chabot Regional Park. (East Bay Regional Park District/ Martin J. Cooney Photo Collection)

KTVU news anchor Dennis Richmond hosting the 1974 Fishing Derby at Lake Chabot Regional Park. (East Bay Regional Park District/ Martin J. Cooney Photo Collection) Expand