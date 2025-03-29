Renewed efforts in 2003 East Bay cold case homicide

article

Authorities are bringing renewed attention to a 2003 homicide in San Lorenzo that has since gone cold.

The backstory:

On March 28, 2003, Angelo Ravella was shot and killed on his way home, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shared Friday.

The 22-year-old was a passenger in his friend's car.

Around 12:40 a.m. that night, a dark-colored mid to full-size car, similar to a 1980's vintage Cadillac, approached the car Ravella was in and shot inside.

The car was then seen speeding southbound on Via Chiquita, authorities said.

What we know:

The suspect was described as either a white or Hispanic man between the ages of 18 to 25. He was wearing a black beanie and may have had facial hair at the time, officials said.

The car may have had four or five occupants, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Ravella was specifically targeted. Authorities did not share a possible motive nor the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Featured article

Anyone with information about the cold case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (510) 667-3661. Anonymous reporting is also available at (510) 667-3622.