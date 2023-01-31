Rep. George Santos says he won't serve on his 2 committees for now

Embattled Rep. George Santos of New York has told his Republican colleagues that he is temporarily stepping down from his 2 congressional committees.

He reportedly made the comment during a closed-door meeting with other GOP lawmakers. Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Santos faces calls to resign and several investigations.

The Long Island Republican admitted that he fabricated much of his resume he used during the campaign for New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Santos misrepresented his education, employment history, and even personal background in his official bio that appeared on his campaign website. He claimed that he graduated from CUNY's Baruch College, worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, runs a family investment firm, owns multiple properties, and his grandparents escaped the Holocaust.

The House Ethics committee has launched an investigation to see if he violated the law.

He also faces questions about loans to his campaign.

A recent poll shows that New York voters give Rep. George Santos high unavoidability ratings and should resign from Congress.

The Siena College Research Institute poll found that nearly two-thirds of Democrats, 59% of independents, and 49% of Republicans say he should resign. Only 17% of all voters say he shouldn’t resign. The Nassau County Republican Party is among the groups who want him to step down.

This is a developing story and will be updated.