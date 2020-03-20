Report: Gov. Newsom deploys National Guard to assist with food bank distribution

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the National Guard on Friday to assist with food bank distribution for those whose needs were not being met as the coronavirus pandemic affects residents.

Los Angeles Times reports the short-term, statewide effort will begin at a Sacramento County food distribution warehouse, before helping other counties that have requested assistance. Newsom put the guard on alert for humanitarian efforts earlier this week.

The move comes a day after the governor took the unprecedented step of mandating an indefinite statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Friday evening there were 1,185 confirmed cases of the disease and as many as 19 related deaths throughout the state.