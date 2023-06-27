Report: SF DA dismisses drug cases after officer accused of inappropriate relationship with informant

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has started dismissing some drug dealing cases associated with a veteran police officer who is accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant, according to a report.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the officer in question, identified as Christina Hayes, has been removed from the police department's narcotics division to a position where she does not have any contact with the public.

A spokesperson from the district attorney's office stated that certain cases were unable to proceed due to complications with "witness unavailability."

However, public defender Mano Raju expressed concerns that the alleged misconduct by the officer may have had an impact on numerous cases.

"No one yet knows how deep this goes, but the initial cases being dismissed appear to be just the tip of the iceberg. Thousands of cases may be tainted," Raju said.