Report: SF Mayor London Breed pulls out of talks on city's mental health proposal

San Francisco Mayor London Breed pulled out of negotiations with two supervisors to overhaul the city's mental health care system.

According to the Chronicle, the mayor was in talks with Supervisor Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney for two months discussing their proposed ballot measure, "Mental Health SF."

However, Breed reportedly sent the pair a letter saying she will no longer be working with them on a plan to fix the city's behavioral health care system. She said they have some, "fundamental policy differences in approach and who we're trying to serve."