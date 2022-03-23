Reported fatal shooting: Police activity in Lafayette closes roadway

Police activity in unincorporated Lafayette shut a portion of Taylor Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. An unidentified victim was covered in tarp following reports of a shooting.

Police said that it was not an active situation and that there was no threat to the public, but other information was not released.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said at 1:12 p.m., they were called to Gloria Terrace and Taylor Blvd. for a person with a possible gun shot wound. The fire department said they were looking for a patient in a black Mercedes. The fire department turned the case over to the coroner by 1:19 p.m. Pleasant Hill police sent an advisory out to the public at 1:41 p.m.

Lafayette Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department are at the scene investigating the death. The victim will undergo an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

SkyFOX flew above the area and appeared to see a body covered by a tarp in the street.

The section of Taylor Boulevard between Withers Avenue and Grayson Road will be closed until further notice, police said.

The public should avoid the area, police said.

