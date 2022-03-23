Reported hate crimes skyrocketed in San Jose since 2020

Data from the San Jose Police Department shows that the number of "reported hate crimes" skyrocketed in the last two years.

There were more than five times as many hate crimes reported in San Jose than five years ago, according to the department's "Police Dashboard", which is linked with FBI data.

Most of the reported hate crimes in San Jose were driven by racial bias. Racial hate crimes jumped from 13 cases in 2019 to 75 cases in 2020, according to the data. The trend continued in 2021 with a total of 89 racial hate crimes reported.

According to the data, "Anti-black or African American", "Anti-gay (male)," and "Anti-Hispanic or Latino", are the three main bias motivations for hate crimes.

The majority of these reported incidents (26.99%) happened on "highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk".

The dashboard includes data from 2012 to 2021 and accounts for 34 different bias motivations including bias against race/ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, disability, gender, and gender identity.