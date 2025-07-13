Republic Services asks customers to leave bins out as trash strike continues

The garbage collection company embroiled in a nationwide worker strike, also impacting trash collection in several Bay Area cities, has asked customers to continue leaving their bins outside.

Company working to resume service

What they're saying:

Republic Services told KTVU that it is working to resume regular trash collection as quickly as possible.

The company said customers will be notified via text, phone, and email with updates.

Featured article

What's next:

Teamsters, the union representing the garbage collectors, said the strike will resume tomorrow but Local 439, which represents some of the workers in Northen California, is supposed to meet with Republic Services on Monday.

The Republic Services Teamsters began striking on July 3 on the East Coast, and garbage service in the Bay Area began stopping on July 8.

Bay Area impact

Local perspective:

The strike has affected waste pickup in at least 25 cities across Northern California, including: Stockton, San Jose, Solano County, Fairfield, Suisun, San Pablo, Richmond, Hercules, Pinole, Rodeo, Crockett, El Sobrante, Piedmont, East Richmond Heights, Bay View, Montalvin, Tara Hills, North Richmond, Rollingwood, Union City, Newark, Fremont, Half Moon Bay, Daly City and Colma.